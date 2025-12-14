Elon Musk Isn't Religious, But Thinks There's A Creator: 'I Believe This Universe Came From Something'

When it comes to religion and believing in God, billionaire Elon Musk has shied away from sharing all the details of his beliefs. In a December 2025 interview, Musk went as far as to say he believes that something created the universe.

Musk Believes In Creator

In past interviews, Musk has explored religion and the meaning of life. The topic of religion also became a key highlight in a 2023 biography about Musk written by Walter Isaacson.

During a December 2025 interview with podcaster Katie Miller, Musk wouldn't confirm if he believed in God.

Miller asked Musk who he looks up to the most.

"The creator," Musk answered.

The podcaster replied to Musk, saying he didn't believe in God, though, likely basing the comment on his past interview comments.

"God is the creator."

Musk went further in his commentary on what he believes about religion and life.

"I believe this universe came from something. People have different labels."

Musk On Religion, Hell

In the 2023 biography “Elon Musk” by Isaacson, the billionaire shared his thoughts on religion while discussing his upbringing.

Musk recalled attending Sunday School at the local church where his mother was a teacher. Musk immediately started questioning the stories in the Bible.

“What do you mean, the waters parted? That’s not possible,” Musk said.

Musk also said the story of Jesus feeding the crowd with bread and fish could not happen, as things can’t just materialize out of nothing.

The billionaire also struggled with the concept of communion.

“I took the blood and body of Christ, which is weird when you’re a kid. I said, ‘What the hell is this? Is this a weird metaphor for cannibalism?'”

Musk was then able to stay home and read on Sunday mornings instead of going to church.

The billionaire took what he knew from religion and thought there was no creator or deity; instead, science could explain things.

“I began trying to figure out what the meaning of life and the universe was. And I got real depressed about it, like maybe life may have no meaning.”

Musk also discussed the meaning of life and whether he believes in God on the Full Send Podcast in 2022.

Musk revealed he spent time at a Hebrew preschool — despite not being Jewish — and at an Anglican Sunday school.

“I would say I generally agree with the teaching of Christianity, but I’m not religious,” Musk said on the podcast. “I’ve never been particularly religious.”

Musk added that the principles of life, including turning the other cheek and “loving thy neighbor as thyself, “are Good principles.”

Musk said, “Something created the universe, or the universe is here” when asked if he believed in God.

“You could say whatever caused the universe to be is God, depending on your view.”

Musk also touched on philosophy on the podcast and discussed the meaning of life.

Musk told listeners they should expand their consciousness and ask the right questions. Doing so could make the “opportunity to understand the meaning of life that much greater,” he explained.

Musk tweeted in May 2022 that he might die under mysterious circumstances. In response to a question about whether he had found out if there was an “almighty creator,” Musk shared his take on hell.

“Thank you for the blessing, but I’m OK with going to hell, if that is indeed my destination since the vast majority of all humans ever born will be there.”

There are many things people want to know about Musk, the CEO and investor in several of the largest companies and the world’s richest man. Past interviews and the biography highlight the role religion played in Musk’s upbringing and his transition to exploring science and technology, which likely shaped his entrepreneurial spirit.

