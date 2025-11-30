Bill Gates Shares His Top 5 Winter Book Picks To Rethink Life, Work, Future

As the holiday season approaches, Bill Gates shares his top five book picks for readers looking to explore ideas that challenge perspectives on life, work and society.

Top 5 Winter Book Picks By Bill Gates

Shelby Van Pelt's novel Remarkably Bright Creatures tells the story of Tova, a 70-year-old woman finding purpose while caring for an octopus, as reported by GatesNote.

"I loved this terrific novel about Tova… it made me think about the challenge of filling the days after you stop working," said one reader.

For those focused on climate, Hannah Ritchie's Clearing the Air answers 50 pressing questions, from nuclear safety to the affordability of renewable energy.

"She's realistic about the risks but grounded in data that shows real progress," the author notes, highlighting innovations in solar, wind, and electric cars.

Barry Diller's memoir, Who Knew, traces his career from reinventing TV movies to launching Fox and building an internet empire.

"He's spent his life betting on ideas before they were obvious," the recommendation reads.

Steven Pinker's When Everyone Knows That Everyone Knows explores human communication and social coordination.

"Although the topic itself is pretty complicated, the book is readable and practical, and it made me see everyday social interactions in a new light," the reader said.

Finally, Ezra Klein and Derek Thompson's Abundance examines America's struggle to build infrastructure and innovate.

"Progress depends not just on good ideas but on the systems that help ideas spread," they argue, urging readers to consider ways to rebuild U.S. capacity for big achievements.

See Also: Ronald Reagan ‘Didn’t Love Tariffs,’ Says Economist Paul Krugman: He Repeatedly Emphasized ‘The Virtues of Free Trade’

How Charlie Munger, Other Billionaires Used Reading To Build Success

The late Berkshire Hathaway vice-chair Charlie Munger said success belonged to "learning machines" who grew wiser each day, praising Warren Buffett's habit of reading 500 pages daily.

Studies showed that reading significantly boosts success, with those who read seven or more business books annually earning 2.3 times more than occasional readers.

Research in The Rich Habits found 85% of self-made millionaires read multiple books each month.

Other billionaires shared similar habits: Bill Gates read about 50 books per year, Mark Cuban read broadly from all sources, and Elon Musk began reading in his teens to explore life's meaning, citing Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy as a formative favorite.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo Courtesy: Alexandros Michailidis on Shutterstock