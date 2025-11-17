Walter Isaacson interviews Kimbal Musk at the New Orleans Book Festival at Tulane University
November 17, 2025

Kimbal Musk Says This Diploma Helps Young Adults Make 'Serious Cash' And Beat 99.99% Of Grads In Short And Long-Term Pay

by Snigdha Gairola Benzinga Staff Writer
The debate over the value of today's college degrees intensified Sunday after Kimbal Musk and Chamath Palihapitiya criticized the soaring costs, weak earnings, and cultural prestige associated with higher education.

Musk Says Electricians Out-Earn Most College Graduates

Musk reignited the debate over trades vs. college by sharing Palihapitiya's critique and urging young adults to pursue skilled professions. 

"If anyone wants to make serious cash as a young adult, get a diploma as an electrician," Musk wrote on X. 

He added, "You will crush 99.999% of college grads in short and long term compensation."

