Perplexity AI is back in the spotlight. This time, the startup’s 31-year-old CEO, Aravind Srinivas, warned against misusing AI tools.

An X user posted a viral video this week, showing Comet, Perplexity’s browser, completing an entire Coursera assignment in seconds. The post received several responses, including one from Srinivas.

"Absolutely don't do this,” he said.

Comet Breezes Through Design Assignment

In the 16-second clip, Comet breezed through what looked like a 45-minute web design assignment after being told to "Complete the assignment." The user tagged Perplexity and Srinivas, boasting, "Just completed my Coursera course."

Earlier, another user shared that Comet finished a 100-question certification exam in just 13 minutes, scoring 96%. Srinivas had responded then, too: "Don't do this, though."

Agentic Browser Is Vulnerable

Perplexity developed Comet as an "agentic" AI browser that can understand instructions, take actions, fill out forms, and navigate complex workflows. This high level of autonomy allows Comet to complete assignments in just seconds.

However, security audits by platforms like Brave and Guardio have revealed vulnerabilities in Comet.

The browser can execute hidden instructions embedded in web content, making it vulnerable to "prompt injection" attacks that override its intended behavior, according to reports.

Educational AI Market Booms

Srinivas's comments come as AI seeps deeper into classrooms, and tech firms aggressively market their products to students under the banner of "learning support."

In September, Srinivas unveiled that students could access the $200 Comet browser for free, presenting it as a study aid designed to help them find answers more quickly and efficiently.

Perplexity's student offer is part of a broader wave of initiatives from companies like Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)(NASDAQ:GOOGL), Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:MSFT), and Anthropic, all promoting AI tools as tutors and study aids. However, educators report that students are increasingly using AI to generate essays, complete quizzes, and automate entire coursework.

