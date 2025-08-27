Gen Z's Confidence Crisis Is A Red Vs. Blue Problem, Shows Study

Gen Z's life satisfaction has fallen to its lowest point in three years, with fewer than half describing themselves as "thriving," according to a new Gallup–Walton Family Foundation survey.

Fewer Gen Zers Feel Positive About Their Lives Over The Next Few Years

The national study finds 45% of Gen Zers rate their lives positively today and expect to do so five years from now, down from 49% in 2024.

The overall decline is driven by adults ages 18–28. Just 39% of Gen Z adults are thriving, a five-point drop from last year. By contrast, middle and high school students report higher well-being, with 56% thriving. The report also shows the adult downturn was concentrated among women. 37% of Gen Z women say they are thriving, down from 46% in 2024.

Partisan Gap Persists While Satisfaction Sees Broad Decline

Partisan differences persisted even as satisfaction slipped across the board. Among Gen Z adults, 36% of Democrats say they are thriving (down from 42% in 2024) versus 55% of Republicans (down from 61% last year). Researchers fielded the survey May 16–27, 2025, with 3,793 respondents nationwide.

See Also: Bill Gates Meets Trump To Discuss Global Health Programs After Warning US Aid Cuts Could Kill Millions Of Children

Gallup's Stephanie Marken said the findings align with other signs of strain for young women. "We've seen some leading indicators of this and other federal research that's been released showing that women are really struggling with anxiety and depression at a very high rate," she told Newsweek. "I think it's clouding their overall views of their lives, and that's what we see manifesting in this particular research effort."

Work, Housing, Money Concerns Shape Gen Z Outlook

The new data echoes broader snapshots of Gen Z's mood and money pressures. A Resume Genius survey in June highlighted how many young adults lean on AI at work, even as some report burnout and mental-health impacts.

Another survey from Clever Real Estate this month found that pessimism about homeownership is shaping expectations and how views on affordability and "what it takes to feel comfortable" diverge by age and gender — all themes that track with Gallup's picture of uneven well-being.

Gallup and the Walton Family Foundation say the student–adult split has widened, with school engagement up and students feeling more prepared for the future, even as adult well-being lags.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Photo Courtesy: AnnaStills on Shutterstock.com