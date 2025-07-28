Want To Help Pay Off $37 Trillion National Debt? Government Accepts Venmo, PayPal

The U.S. national debt goes up every minute and with the passage of the One Big Beautiful Bill under President Donald Trump could rise even further in the coming years.

American residents are not required to help pay down the debt, but the government does allow that option.

What Happened: A quick look at the U.S. National Debt shows a total of $37.16 trillion and counting on Monday.

This translates to around $108,348 per citizen.

Economists believe the national debt can grow under the Big Beautiful Bill by more than $3 trillion.

While costs could go up for consumers, they aren't required to help pay off the national debt.

For those willing to pay off the debt and provide gifts to "reduce the public debt," the government has a website that does just that.

The national government accepts bank accounts and debit or credit cards for payments. Users with a Venmo or PayPal account, which are both owned by PayPal Holdings Inc PYPL, can use those accounts to help pay off the national debt.

Why It's Important: A tweet from NPR's Jack Corbett went viral recently with more than six million views on social media platform X. In the post, Corbett said, "You can Venmo the United States to help pay off the national debt."

As reported by The Verge, the efforts of the government have raised more than a few dollars, too. Since September 1998, over $67 million has been donated as gifts to help reduce the public national debt.

For many, the tweet was likely out of touch, as most consumers are struggling to pay off their own debt and put money into savings with higher costs of living realized in recent years amid inflation and higher prices at the grocery store.

Photo: viewimage via Shutterstock