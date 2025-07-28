Mark Cuban Says Its Not The Students At Fault But The School If Answers Can Be Generated With AI: Kids Take 'Path Of Least Resistance'

Billionaire entrepreneur and investor Mark Cuban says schools that still teach for model-ready answers will be “way behind” within a decade, arguing curricula must evolve with artificial intelligence.

What Happened: In an X post on Sunday, the investor wrote, “Within 5–10 years, if a school teaches in a manner where answers by students can be generated by a model, it's a sh*tty school and way behind.” He added that “kids will always take the path of least resistance” and said AI should be “part of the solution.”

Cuban's point is less about cheating than design. If assignments can be solved by a general‑purpose model, he argues, the problem is the assignment, not the student's ingenuity. He urged educators to change “the path and how they learn,” warning that “teaching like it's 2024” will soon be obsolete as generative systems spread.

The billionaire has been on this beat for months. He told Gen Z at South by Southwest in March to "spend every waking minute" learning AI and has encouraged teens to build AI side hustles rather than wait for credentials. He's also warned there will be “two types of companies,” those great at AI and those they put out of business, a framing he now extends to schools.

Why It Matters: Cuban has said AI could mint the world's first trillionaire, potentially “one dude in a basement,” highlighting his view that mastery will drive outcomes over pedigree in the next decade. To him, classrooms that simulate that tool‑rich environment will serve students best.

The former Shark Tank investor says he made it in the business world by refusing to retire in his mid‑30s and by pushing to be the best. Fresh out of Indiana University's Kelley School of Business, he founded MicroSolutions in his 20s, aimed to retire by 35, but instead sold the firm at 32 for $6 million and took home about $2 million in profit.

Photo Courtesy: Kathy Hutchins on Shutterstock.com

