HubSpot Posts Solid Q4: AI To 'Reinforce Value Of Multi-Cloud Platforms,' Analysts Say

Shares of HubSpot Inc HUBS were climbing in early trading on Thursday, after the company reported upbeat fourth-quarter results.

The company reported its quarterly results amid positive earnings season. Here are some key analyst takeaways.

Piper Sandler On HubSpot

Analyst Brent Bracelin maintained a Neutral rating, while raising the price target from $640 to $808.

HubSpot reported "solid" results, with an improvement in the demand environment, Bracelin said. The company's revenues came in $30 million higher than estimates, he added.

Management indicated that AI drive "higher multi-cloud attach rates," with more than 50% unit attach-rate of Content Hub to Marketing Hub suggesting that "new AI products are contributing to improving optimism," the analyst stated. This highlights "the potential for AI to reinforce the value proposition of multi-cloud platforms," he further wrote.

Needham On HubSpot

Analyst Joshua Reilly reaffirmed a Buy rating, while lifting the price target from $730 to $900.

HubSpot reported fourth-quarter revenues and earnings of $703.2 million and $2.32 per share, respectively, Reilly said. Total revenue grew 20.8% year-on-year, driven by subscription revenue growth of 20.5% and professional services growth of 35.6%, he added.

The midpoint of the full-year revenue guidance reflects 13.8% growth, missing Street expectations of 14.0%, the analyst stated. "HubSpot is positioned for re-accelerating revenue growth with Q1, as the bottom in recurring revenue growth for the year and current economic cycle."

RBC Capital Markets On HubSpot

Analyst Rishi Jaluria maintained an Outperform rating, while raising the price target from $825 to $950.

HubSpot reported revenue of $703.2 million, up 21% year-on-year and beating consensus $673.3 million, Jaluria said. Non-GAAP earnings came in at $2.32 per share, higher than consensus of $2.19 per share, he added.

Gross retention remained in the high-80s, while net retention increased to 104%, the analyst stated. While the 2025 guidance does not reflect any AI monetization, management indicated momentum in AI adoption throughout the business, he said. "All in, HubSpot continues to innovate and execute well, and we think guidance is conservative."

Oppenheimer On HubSpot

Analyst Ken Wong reiterated an Outperform rating, while lifting the price target from $850 to $900.

HubSpot reported strong fourth-quarter results and management spoke positively about "AI interest activating cross-sell activity across Content Hub and Service Hub," Wong said. The company's full-year guidance appears conservative, he added.

Content Hub's net new attach rate rose from 13% to 54% through 2024, the analyst stated. "We see upmarket share gains, wider customer funnel, and further AI utilization as viable sources of incremental growth," he further wrote.

HUBS Price Action: Shares of HubSpot had risen by 5.23% to $826.28 at the time of publication on Thursday.

