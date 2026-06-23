Earnings Scheduled For June 23, 2026

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.38 per share on revenue of $744.02 million.

• Jiayin Gr (NASDAQ:JFIN) is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• KB Home (NYSE:KBH) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.45 per share on revenue of $1.09 billion.

• Cerebras Systems (NASDAQ:CBRS) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.16 per share on revenue of $180.81 million.

• FedEx (NYSE:FDX) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $5.94 per share on revenue of $24.06 billion.

• Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.50 per share on revenue of $1.99 billion.

• Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU) is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Worthington Enterprises (NYSE:WOR) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.06 per share on revenue of $386.33 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.