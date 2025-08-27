Nvidia Reports Earnings Today: A Beat May Not Be Enough - AI, Gaming And China In Focus

All eyes turn to Nvidia NVDA reporting Q2 earnings today after the bell. Street estimates anticipate 53% YoY revenue growth, 50% EPS growth, and margins in the low 70s.

Here's what the market is watching:

Data Center growth expected to remain the backbone of results

expected to remain the backbone of results Gaming segment quietly accelerating, contributing more meaningfully to revenue

quietly accelerating, contributing more meaningfully to revenue Margins likely to hold strong barring unexpected charges

likely to hold strong barring unexpected charges Commentary on China – with H20 shipments paused and ~$20B of revenue at risk, investors want clarity on how NVIDIA plans to offset restrictions

Bottom line: a beat may not be enough without strong forward guidance, especially around China exposure.

