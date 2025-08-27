Nvidia Reports Earnings Today: A Beat May Not Be Enough - AI, Gaming And China In Focus

All eyes turn to Nvidia NVDA reporting Q2 earnings today after the bell. Street estimates anticipate 53% YoY revenue growth, 50% EPS growth, and margins in the low 70s.
Here's what the market is watching:
- Data Center growth expected to remain the backbone of results
- Gaming segment quietly accelerating, contributing more meaningfully to revenue
- Margins likely to hold strong barring unexpected charges
- Commentary on China – with H20 shipments paused and ~$20B of revenue at risk, investors want clarity on how NVIDIA plans to offset restrictions
Bottom line: a beat may not be enough without strong forward guidance, especially around China exposure.
