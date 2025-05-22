May 22, 2025 12:29 PM 3 min read

Dow Moves Higher; US Initial Jobless Claims Fall

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

U.S. stocks traded higher midway through trading, with the Dow Jones index gaining around 0.2% on Thursday.

The Dow traded up 0.17% to 41,932.94 while the NASDAQ rose 0.66% to 18,997.89. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.20% to 5,856.28.

Check This Out: How To Earn $500 A Month From Intuit Stock Ahead Of Q3 Earnings

Leading and Lagging Sectors

Communication services shares rose by 1.2% on Thursday.

In trading on Thursday, utilities stocks dipped by 1.9%.

Top Headline

U.S. initial jobless claims fell by 2,000 from the previous week to 227,000 in the week ending May 17, compared to market estimates of 230,000.

Equities Trading UP
           

  • Vigil Neuroscience, Inc. VIGL shares shot up 242% to $7.91 after announcing Sanofi will acquire the company for approximately $600 million.
  • Shares of Navitas Semiconductor Corporation NVTS got a boost, surging 130% to $4.3988 after NVIDIA selected the company to collaborate on 800 V HVDC architecture.
  • Advance Auto Parts, Inc. AAP shares were also up, gaining 46% to $45.61 following better-than-expected first-quarter financial results.

Equities Trading DOWN

  • CEL-SCI Corporation CVM shares dropped 45% to $2.4887 following announcements for a $5 million public offering.
  • Shares of Sunrun Inc. RUN were down 39% to $6.49. BMO Capital analyst Ameet Thakkar downgraded Sunrun from Market Perform to Underperform and lowered the price target from $9 to $4.
  • Enphase Energy, Inc. ENPH was down, falling 19% to $38.25. Shares of solar companies tumbled as investors digested the consequences of President Donald Trump’s sweeping budget and tax package dubbed "One Big, Beautiful Bill.”
Earn 7.2% — No Matter What the Fed Does
Earn 7.2% — No Matter What the Fed Does

Markets expect rate cuts — but your earnings don’t have to suffer. Lock in 7.2% until 2028 from ten individual bonds.

Commodities

In commodity news, oil traded down 0.9% to $61.02 while gold traded down 0.3% at $3,302.90.

Silver traded down 1.5% to $33.13 on Thursday, while copper fell 0.3% to $4.660.

Euro zone

European shares were lower today. The eurozone's STOXX 600 fell 0.89%, while Spain's IBEX 35 Index fell 0.56%. London's FTSE 100 dipped 0.85%, Germany's DAX 40 declined 0.69% and France's CAC 40 fell 0.95% during the session.

Asia Pacific Markets

Asian markets closed lower on Thursday, with Japan's Nikkei falling 0.84%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index dipping 1.19%, China's Shanghai Composite Index falling 0.22% and India's BSE Sensex declining 0.79%.

Economics

  • U.S. existing home sales fell 0.5% month-over-month to an annual rate of 4.00 million in April, recording the lowest level in six months.
  • The S&P Global services PMI climbed to 52.3 in May compared to 50.8 in the previous month.
  • The S&P Global manufacturing PMI rose to 52.3 in May from 50.2 in April.
  • The Chicago Fed National Activity Index dipped to -0.25 in April compared to a revised reading of +0.03 in March.
  • U.S. initial jobless claims fell by 2,000 from the previous week to 227,000 in the week ending May 17, compared to market estimates of 230,000.

Now Read This:

Photo via Shutterstock

Loading...
Loading...
AAP Logo
AAPAdvance Auto Parts Inc
$48.7155.6%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
13.86
Growth
8.84
Quality
-
Value
79.03
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
CVM Logo
CVMCEL-SCI Corp
$2.51-44.3%
ENPH Logo
ENPHEnphase Energy Inc
$38.31-19.0%
NVTS Logo
NVTSNavitas Semiconductor Corp
$4.40130.4%
RUN Logo
RUNSunrun Inc
$6.49-39.2%
VIGL Logo
VIGLVigil Neuroscience Inc
$7.89241.6%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Date
ticker
name
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Click to see more Earnings updates
Posted In:
EarningsEquitiesNewsEurozoneCommoditiesIntraday UpdateMarketsTrading IdeasMid Morning Market Update
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved