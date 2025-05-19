Agilysys Inc AGYS reported financial results for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025 after the market close on Monday. Here’s a rundown of the report.

Q4 Earnings: Agilysys reported fourth-quarter revenue of $74.27 million, beating analyst estimates of $71.42 million, according to Benzinga Pro. The hospitality software provider reported fourth-quarter earnings of 54 cents per share, beating estimates of 29 cents per share.

Total revenue increased 19.4% year-over-year as subscription revenue grew 42.7% year-over-year. Recurring revenue grew to a record 62.2% of total net revenue during the quarter.

Agilysys generated $26.5 million of free cash flow in the quarter and ended the period with approximately $73 million in cash and cash equivalents.

“We have had considerable success with our professional services hiring efforts during the recent few months. Fiscal 2025 fourth quarter was an excellent period for services implementation execution, driving to record highs both services revenue and annual subscription revenue value of projects installed in the field,” said Ramesh Srinivasan, president and CEO of Agilysys.

Outlook: Agilysys expects fiscal-year 2026 revenue to be in the range of $308 million to $312 million versus Benzinga Pro estimates of $318.84 million.

“This was a transformational year for Agilysys. We managed through operational challenges related to the end stages of the product modernization efforts, completed the acquisition of Book4Time and experienced accelerating sales demand for our modernized cloud-native software ecosystem, ” said Dave Wood, CFO of Agilysys.

“The record sales year has driven backlog to record levels as we focus on the execution of our FY26 financial plan.”

Agilysys executives will further discuss the quarter on a conference call with investors and analysts at 4:30 p.m. ET.

AGYS Price Action: Agilysys shares were up 2.36% after hours, trading at $84.98 at the time of publication Monday, per Benzinga Pro data.

