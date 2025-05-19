Where Does The Consumer Stand: Retail Earnings On Tap This Week

This week, investor attention shifts to the heart of the U.S. economy: the consumer. Retail earnings are front and center, offering a fresh read on how spending habits are holding up amid persistent conversations around inflation and tariffs. Last week, Walmart gave us an early look, and now we'll hear from TJ Maxx, Target, Home Depot, and Lowe's.

TJ Maxx and Target, in particular, will be closely watched. Both serve as bellwethers for consumer behavior, especially in the face of pricing pressures and shifting demand. On the earnings calls, expect analysts and investors to dig into any commentary around pricing, especially after Walmart hinted at potential increases tied to tariffs. Will others follow suit?

It was a strong week for markets. With tariff-related tensions cooling, optimism has returned. We saw a finalized deal with the UK, a pause in talks with China, and a series of other potential agreements making headlines, all fueling bullish sentiment.

Inflation also surprised to the downside last week, challenging the prevailing narrative. While many economists still expect inflation to pick up in the coming months, I believe we're more likely to see one-off price increases in specific sectors rather than broad, sustained inflation.

With earnings season in full swing and momentum on our side, I remain bullish. If current trends hold, I believe we could see new all-time highs in the coming days.

My advice? Focus on the positive and keep an optimistic outlook.

