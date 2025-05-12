Getty Images Reports Q1 Results Below Estimates, Raises FY25 Guidance, Shares Slide

Getty Images Holdings Inc GETY reported first-quarter financial results Monday after the close. Here’s a look at the key details from the print.

Q1 Earnings: Getty Images reported first-quarter revenue of $224.08 million, missing analyst estimates of $236.01 million, according to Benzinga Pro. The company reported a first-quarter adjusted loss of 14 cents per share.

Total revenue was up 0.8% year-over-year and annual subscription revenue climbed 5.4% year-over-year. Here’s a breakdown of revenue by category:

Creative revenue: $132.3 million, down 4.8%

Editorial revenue: $82.6 million, up 4%

Getty Images generated cash flow from operations of $15.4 million and reported negative free cash flow of $300,000. The company ended the quarter with $114.6 million in cash.

“Results in the first quarter were consistent with our expectations, with growth highlighted by gains across our subscription business, and continued customer value delivered through our offerings,” said Craig Peters, CEO of Getty Images.

“We remain committed to investing in the core assets of our company and continuing to evolve our offering in ways that deepen our relevance for our customers. We believe this strategy positions us well to achieve our 2025 outlook and beyond.”

See Also: NuScale Power Reports Q1 Results: Details

Guidance: Getty raised its full-year 2025 revenue guidance from a range of $918 million to $955 million to a new range of $931 million to $968 million. Analysts are forecasting full-year revenue of $942.67 million, according to Benzinga Pro.

Getty Images noted that it continues to work cooperatively with the U.S. Department of Justice and other non-U.S. regulators to obtain regulatory clearance for its proposed merger with Shutterstock.

GETY Price Action: Getty Images shares were down 1.99% in after-hours, trading at $1.97 at the time of publication Monday, according to Benzinga Pro.

Photo: Eric Broder Van Dyke/Shutterstock.