May 7, 2025 3:28 AM 2 min read

Walt Disney, Uber Technologies And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Wednesday

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

With U.S. stock futures trading higher this morning on Wednesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

  • Wall Street expects The Walt Disney Co. DIS to report quarterly earnings at $1.20 per share on revenue of $23.14 billion before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Disney shares rose 0.8% to $92.92 in after-hours trading.
  • Analysts are expecting Uber Technologies Inc. UBER to post quarterly earnings at 50 cents per share on revenue of $11.62 billion. The company will release earnings before the markets open. Uber shares gained 0.8% to $86.47 in after-hours trading.
  • Advanced Micro Devices Inc. AMD reported stronger-than-expected first-quarter financial results Tuesday after the bell. AMD said it expects second-quarter revenue of approximately $7.4 billion, plus or minus $300 million. Analysts are currently forecasting second-quarter revenue of $7.24 billion. AMD shares gained 1.8% to $100.40 in the after-hours trading session.

Check out our premarket coverage here

Start Futures Trading Fast — with a $200 Bonus
Start Futures Trading Fast — with a $200 Bonus

Join Plus500 today and get up to $200 to start trading real futures. Practice with free paper trading, then jump into live markets with lightning-fast execution, low commissions, and full regulatory protection.

  • Arista Networks Inc. ANET posted mixed first-quarter results after Tuesday’s closing bell. Arista Networks reported quarterly earnings of 65 cents per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 60 cents. Quarterly revenue came in at $2 billion, which missed the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. The company also said it sees second-quarter revenue of $2.1 billion, versus the $2.11 billion estimate. Arista Networks shares dipped 3.8% to $87.30 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts expect Owens Corning OC to post quarterly earnings at $2.87 per share on revenue of $2.51 billion before the opening bell. Owens Corning shares gained 3.7% to $147.88 in after-hours trading.

Check This Out:

Photo courtesy: DenPhotos / Shutterstock.com

Loading...
Loading...
AMD Logo
AMDAdvanced Micro Devices Inc
$100.321.72%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
16.47
Growth
66.65
Quality
85.77
Value
15.19
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
ANET Logo
ANETArista Networks Inc
$87.32-3.80%
DIS Logo
DISThe Walt Disney Co
$92.910.80%
OC Logo
OCOwens-Corning Inc
$142.60-0.02%
UBER Logo
UBERUber Technologies Inc
$86.470.75%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Date
ticker
name
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Click to see more Earnings updates
Posted In:
EarningsNewsPre-Market OutlookMarketsTrading IdeasStocks To Watch
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved