Walt Disney, Uber Technologies And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Wednesday

With U.S. stock futures trading higher this morning on Wednesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:
- Wall Street expects The Walt Disney Co. DIS to report quarterly earnings at $1.20 per share on revenue of $23.14 billion before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Disney shares rose 0.8% to $92.92 in after-hours trading.
- Analysts are expecting Uber Technologies Inc. UBER to post quarterly earnings at 50 cents per share on revenue of $11.62 billion. The company will release earnings before the markets open. Uber shares gained 0.8% to $86.47 in after-hours trading.
- Advanced Micro Devices Inc. AMD reported stronger-than-expected first-quarter financial results Tuesday after the bell. AMD said it expects second-quarter revenue of approximately $7.4 billion, plus or minus $300 million. Analysts are currently forecasting second-quarter revenue of $7.24 billion. AMD shares gained 1.8% to $100.40 in the after-hours trading session.
- Arista Networks Inc. ANET posted mixed first-quarter results after Tuesday’s closing bell. Arista Networks reported quarterly earnings of 65 cents per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 60 cents. Quarterly revenue came in at $2 billion, which missed the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. The company also said it sees second-quarter revenue of $2.1 billion, versus the $2.11 billion estimate. Arista Networks shares dipped 3.8% to $87.30 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts expect Owens Corning OC to post quarterly earnings at $2.87 per share on revenue of $2.51 billion before the opening bell. Owens Corning shares gained 3.7% to $147.88 in after-hours trading.
