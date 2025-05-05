May 5, 2025 3:24 PM 2 min read

How To Ride The Winning Streak: This Week's Market Forecast

This Week's Earnings Calendar

The market is heading into another pivotal week after closing with an eight-day winning streak for the S&P 500, the longest in 20 years. The rally has been so strong that the index is now trading above the levels reached on so-called "Liberation Day."

The surge in stocks is being fueled by a combination of factors. A major driver has been strong earnings. We are now past the halfway point of earnings season, and results have come in better than expected. Despite earlier concerns around tariffs, many companies have delivered solid reports and provided positive guidance.

Another catalyst has been the Trump administration's softer tone on trade. President Trump has signaled progress toward a potential deal with China, and optimism is building across the market. Many believe an agreement could be announced soon, and that news would likely send stocks even higher.

This week will bring another round of key earnings reports. Palantir, Uber, Disney, and Shopify are set to announce results, offering insights into different corners of the economy. Investors will be paying close attention to whether these companies issue guidance and how they are navigating the current environment.

On the economic front, the calendar is lighter than last week but still features a few potentially market-moving reports. Monday brings the ISM and PMI Services data, while Thursday will include the initial jobless claims report. I will also be watching the 10-year Treasury auction scheduled for 1 p.m. Eastern on Tuesday.

While some skeptics continue to call this a bear market rally, I believe the gains can hold. The sharp selloff earlier this year felt overdone, and as long as trade tensions continue to ease, I expect the market to remain on solid footing.

In other news, Warren Buffett announced this weekend that he will step down as CEO of Berkshire Hathaway after 60 years at the helm. I had the incredible opportunity to witness this announcement in person, and it was truly inspiring. Warren's wisdom, patience, and long-term mindset have shaped the investing world, and his influence will continue to guide future generations.

Thank you, Warren, for everything you have contributed to the world of finance.

**

**

