Tesla, Palantir And Coinbase Are Among Top 11 Large-Cap Gainers Last Week (Apr 21-Apr 25): Are The Others In Your Portfolio?

by Lekha Gupta Benzinga Editor
Zinger Key Points

These eleven large-cap stocks were the best performers in the last week. Are they in your portfolio?

  1. Mobileye Global Inc MBLY shares jumped 27.23% after the company reported better-than-expected first-quarter sales results and issued second-quarter sales guidance above estimates. Analysts revised the price forecast on the stock.
  2. Reddit, Inc. RDDT shares rose 22.82%.
  3. ServiceNow, Inc. NOW stock rocketed 22.42% after the company reported better-than-expected financial results and analysts boosted the price forecast.
  4. Microchip Technology Incorporated MCHP shares were up 21.60%, probably amid overall market strength due to March’s strong durable goods orders economic data and President Trump’s announcement that he met with China.
  5. Palantir Technologies Inc. PLTR stock gained 20.26% last week amid recent defense partnerships.
  6. Robinhood Markets, Inc. HOOD shares increased 20.08% as broader financial sector stocks gained amid overall market strength.
  7. Coinbase Global, Inc.’s COIN stock was up 19.77% after the company expanded its partnership with PayPal Holdings PYPL. The partnership aims to increase the adoption and utility of PayPal’s U.S. dollar-backed stablecoin PYUSD/USD.
  8. Vertiv Holdings, LLC VRT stock upped 18.77% after the company reported better-than-expected financial results and raised its full-year sales guidance.
  9. Tesla, Inc. TSLA stock gained 18.06% last week. The company reported underwhelming Q1 results, but the hype about a low-cost EV and Robotaxi had a positive impact.
  10. Entegris, Inc. ENTG stock gained 17.46% last week as shares of semiconductor companies gained amid overall market strength.
  11. SoFi Technologies, Inc. SOFI shares rose 16.94%.

Image Via Shutterstock

