Tesla, Palantir And Coinbase Are Among Top 11 Large-Cap Gainers Last Week (Apr 21-Apr 25): Are The Others In Your Portfolio?

- Mobileye Global surged on better-than-expected Q1 sales and strong Q2 sales guidance, leading to analyst price target increases.
- Palantir Technologies stock gained 20.26% last week amid recent defense partnerships.
- Mobileye Global Inc MBLY shares jumped 27.23% after the company reported better-than-expected first-quarter sales results and issued second-quarter sales guidance above estimates. Analysts revised the price forecast on the stock.
- Reddit, Inc. RDDT shares rose 22.82%.
- ServiceNow, Inc. NOW stock rocketed 22.42% after the company reported better-than-expected financial results and analysts boosted the price forecast.
- Microchip Technology Incorporated MCHP shares were up 21.60%, probably amid overall market strength due to March’s strong durable goods orders economic data and President Trump’s announcement that he met with China.
- Palantir Technologies Inc. PLTR stock gained 20.26% last week amid recent defense partnerships.
- Robinhood Markets, Inc. HOOD shares increased 20.08% as broader financial sector stocks gained amid overall market strength.
- Coinbase Global, Inc.’s COIN stock was up 19.77% after the company expanded its partnership with PayPal Holdings PYPL. The partnership aims to increase the adoption and utility of PayPal’s U.S. dollar-backed stablecoin PYUSD/USD.
- Vertiv Holdings, LLC VRT stock upped 18.77% after the company reported better-than-expected financial results and raised its full-year sales guidance.
- Tesla, Inc. TSLA stock gained 18.06% last week. The company reported underwhelming Q1 results, but the hype about a low-cost EV and Robotaxi had a positive impact.
- Entegris, Inc. ENTG stock gained 17.46% last week as shares of semiconductor companies gained amid overall market strength.
- SoFi Technologies, Inc. SOFI shares rose 16.94%.
