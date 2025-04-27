Tesla, Palantir And Coinbase Are Among Top 11 Large-Cap Gainers Last Week (Apr 21-Apr 25): Are The Others In Your Portfolio?

These eleven large-cap stocks were the best performers in the last week. Are they in your portfolio?

Mobileye Global Inc MBLY shares jumped 27.23% after the company reported better-than-expected first-quarter sales results and issued second-quarter sales guidance above estimates. Analysts revised the price forecast on the stock. Reddit, Inc. RDDT shares rose 22.82%. ServiceNow, Inc. NOW stock rocketed 22.42% after the company reported better-than-expected financial results and analysts boosted the price forecast. Microchip Technology Incorporated MCHP shares were up 21.60%, probably amid overall market strength due to March’s strong durable goods orders economic data and President Trump’s announcement that he met with China. Palantir Technologies Inc. PLTR stock gained 20.26% last week amid recent defense partnerships. Robinhood Markets, Inc. HOOD shares increased 20.08% as broader financial sector stocks gained amid overall market strength. Coinbase Global, Inc.’s COIN stock was up 19.77% after the company expanded its partnership with PayPal Holdings PYPL . The partnership aims to increase the adoption and utility of PayPal’s U.S. dollar-backed stablecoin PYUSD/USD . Vertiv Holdings, LLC VRT stock upped 18.77% after the company reported better-than-expected financial results and raised its full-year sales guidance. Tesla, Inc. TSLA stock gained 18.06% last week. The company reported underwhelming Q1 results, but the hype about a low-cost EV and Robotaxi had a positive impact. Entegris, Inc. ENTG stock gained 17.46% last week as shares of semiconductor companies gained amid overall market strength. SoFi Technologies, Inc. SOFI shares rose 16.94%.

