Elon Musk Shares FSD Update At Tesla Earnings Call: '10 To 20' Model Ys Will Offer Paid Robotaxi Rides In June

Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk shared a comprehensive list of updates on the company's FSD (Full Self-Driving) technology, crucial for Tesla's Cybercab ambitions.

What Happened: In the earnings call with investors on Tuesday, Musk shared how the company was still on track to release its robotaxi services in Austin two months from now, in June.

"We're still debating the exact number to start off on day one, but it's, like, I don't know, maybe 10 or 20 vehicles on day one," Musk said. He also stated that the fleet of autonomous taxis will consist of Model Ys instead of the Cybercab.

The billionaire was also confident that Tesla's robotic taxi business would be offered in multiple cities in the U.S. in the latter half of 2026.

"Once we can make it work in a few cities in America, we can make it work anywhere in America," Musk shared before reiterating that the robotaxi will help significantly boost Tesla's financials.

He also shared how the Tesla Model Y will be able to drive itself directly to the customer from the factory, ‘later this year.' Besides the FSD tech, Musk also shared how Tesla's future was based on autonomy.

"The future of the company is fundamentally based on large scale autonomous cars and large volume vast numbers of autonomous humanoid robots," he noted.

Why It Matters: Musk's comments from the earnings call are in line with Tesla's predictions of its FSD tech. Recently, the brand shared a post on social media that showcased a Model Y and a Cybertruck driving autonomously from the production line to the output lot.

Musk had also earlier predicted that a Tesla car would drive itself right to people's houses this year. This comes in as Tesla announced more affordable models are on the way this year, amid increasing competition from global competitors.

The earnings call also outlined how Musk is reiterating his commitment to Tesla after experts shared their skepticism about his priorities as well as his work with Donald Trump and DOGE.

Tesla shares rose over 5% in value in the after hours trading following Musk's comments during the earnings call. However, the company has had a difficult quarter as it experienced a 71% decline in year-over-year profits.

Check out more of Benzinga's Future Of Mobility coverage by following this link.

Read Next:

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock