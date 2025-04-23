Dow Jumps Over 1,000 Points Amid Upbeat Earnings: Greed Index Remains In 'Extreme Fear' Zone

The CNN Money Fear and Greed index showed further easing in overall fear level, while the index remained in the “Extreme Fear” zone on Tuesday.

U.S. stocks settled higher on Tuesday, with the Dow Jones index jumping more than 1,000 points during the session.

3M Co. MMM reported better-than-expected first-quarter 2025 results. Verizon Communications Inc. VZ reported upbeat fiscal first-quarter results Tuesday.

Shares of Tesla Inc. TSLA gained over 5% in after-hours trading on Tuesday after the company posted financial results for its first quarter.

On the economic data front, the U.S. Redbook Index rose by 7.4% year-over-year in the week ending April 19.

All sectors on the S&P 500 closed on a positive note, with financial, consumer discretionary, and communication services stocks recording the biggest gains on Tuesday.

The Dow Jones closed higher by around 1,017 points to 39,186.98 on Tuesday. The S&P 500 jumped 2.51% to 5,287.76, while the Nasdaq Composite surged 2.71% to 16,300.42 during Tuesday's session.

Investors are awaiting earnings results from Philip Morris International Inc. PM, GE Vernova Inc. GEV, and AT&T Inc. T today.

What is CNN Business Fear & Greed Index?

At a current reading of 24.4, the index remained in the “Extreme Fear” zone on Tuesday, versus a prior reading of 21.6.

The Fear & Greed Index is a measure of the current market sentiment. It is based on the premise that higher fear exerts pressure on stock prices, while higher greed has the opposite effect. The index is calculated based on seven equal-weighted indicators. The index ranges from 0 to 100, where 0 represents maximum fear and 100 signals maximum greediness.

