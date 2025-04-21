Comerica, Netflix And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Monday

With U.S. stock futures trading lower this morning on Monday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:
- Wall Street expects Comerica Incorporated CMA to report quarterly earnings at $1.13 per share on revenue of $831.34 million before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Comerica shares gained 0.2% to $53.05 in after-hours trading.
- Netflix Inc. NFLX reported stronger-than-expected first-quarter financial results after the closing bell on Thursday. The company said it expects second-quarter revenue of $11.04 billion and earnings per share of $6.61. Netflix shares gained 3.4% to $1,006.00 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts are expecting AZZ Inc. AZZ to post quarterly earnings at 98 cents per share on revenue of $368.55 billion. The company will release earnings after the markets close. AZZ shares rose 1.2% to $82.00 in after-hours trading.
- Minerals Technologies Inc. MTX issued preliminary results for the first quarter, expecting revenue of $492 million for the quarter. Minerals Technologies shares fell 1.8% to $55.71 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts expect Zions Bancorporation, National Association ZION to post quarterly earnings at $1.18 per share on revenue of $797.07 million after the closing bell. Zions Bancorporation shares gained 1.5% to $44.95 in after-hours trading.
