Comerica, Netflix And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Monday

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
With U.S. stock futures trading lower this morning on Monday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

  • Wall Street expects Comerica Incorporated CMA to report quarterly earnings at $1.13 per share on revenue of $831.34 million before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Comerica shares gained 0.2% to $53.05 in after-hours trading.
  • Netflix Inc. NFLX reported stronger-than-expected first-quarter financial results after the closing bell on Thursday. The company said it expects second-quarter revenue of $11.04 billion and earnings per share of $6.61. Netflix shares gained 3.4% to $1,006.00 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts are expecting AZZ Inc. AZZ to post quarterly earnings at 98 cents per share on revenue of $368.55 billion. The company will release earnings after the markets close. AZZ shares rose 1.2% to $82.00 in after-hours trading.

  • Minerals Technologies Inc. MTX issued preliminary results for the first quarter, expecting revenue of $492 million for the quarter. Minerals Technologies shares fell 1.8% to $55.71 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts expect Zions Bancorporation, National Association ZION to post quarterly earnings at $1.18 per share on revenue of $797.07 million after the closing bell. Zions Bancorporation shares gained 1.5% to $44.95 in after-hours trading.

Photo via Shutterstock

Posted In:
EarningsNewsPre-Market OutlookMarketsTrading IdeasStocks To Watch

