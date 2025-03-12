Groupon Shares Are Up Today: What's Going On?

Groupon Inc. GRPN shares are trading higher Wednesday after the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter results.

What To Know: The company reported revenue totaling $130.38 million, surpassing the $127.74 million estimate. Despite a 4% year-over-year decline in revenue, the results were bolstered by a sequential rebound in unit sales and cash flow generation.

The company also reported a fourth-quarter loss of $1.20 per share, worse than the estimated loss of four cents per share, but it noted significant improvements in other key metrics. Gross billings were down 1% year-over-year, but Groupon ended the quarter with $228.8 million in cash and cash equivalents.

CEO Dusan Senkypl emphasized the company's successful transformation strategy, noting North America Local experienced growth in the quarter, positioning Groupon well for continued momentum into 2025. The company's focus on enhancing customer retention, expanding in key markets and improving merchant success is expected to drive further growth, with guidance for first-quarter revenue of $114 million to $117 million.

The company's shift to a mobile-first platform and focus on high-impact categories are expected to support its performance moving forward.

GRPN Price Action: Groupon shares were up 43.09% at $13.98 at market close Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro.

Read Next:

Photo: Shutterstock