Autodesk Shares Jump After Better-Than-Expected Q4 Results, Q1 Guidance Above Estimates

Autodesk, Inc. ADSK reported its fourth-quarter results after Thursday's closing bell. Here's a look at the details from the quarter.

The Details: Autodesk reported quarterly earnings of $2.29 per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $2.14. Quarterly revenue came in at $1.64 billion, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $1.63 billion and is an increase over revenue of $1.47 billion from the same period last year.

For the fourth quarter:

Total billings increased 23% to $2.11 billion.

Design revenue was $1.36 billion, an increase of 12%.

Make revenue was $176 million, an increase of 28%.

Subscription plan revenue was $1.52 billion, an increase of 14%.

Autodesk also said it will terminate approximately 9% of its workforce, or approximately 1,350 employees. The company anticipates incurring total pre-tax restructuring charges of approximately $135 million to $150 million, a substantial majority of which would result in cash expenditures.

“Autodesk is focused on the convergence of design and make in the cloud, enabled by platform, industry clouds, and AI. We are reallocating internal resources toward these critical areas and beginning the optimization of our go-to-market functions to better meet the evolving needs of our customers and channel partners,” said Andrew Anagnost, Autodesk president and CEO.

Outlook: Autodesk sees first-quarter revenue in a range of $1.6 billion to $1.61 billion, versus the $1.59 billion estimate, and adjusted earnings of between $2.14 and $2.17 per share, versus the $1.87 estimate.

ADSK Price Action: According to data from Benzinga Pro, Autodesk shares were up 3.77% after hours at $293 on Thursday.

