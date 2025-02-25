Home Depot, Keurig Dr Pepper And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Tuesday

With U.S. stock futures trading lower this morning on Tuesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:
- Wall Street expects The Home Depot Inc. HD to report quarterly earnings at $3.04 per share on revenue of $39.07 billion before the opening bell. Home Depot shares fell 1.2% to $378.00 in after-hours trading.
- Analysts are expecting Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. KDP to post quarterly earnings at 57 cents per share on revenue of $4 billion. The company will release earnings before the markets open. Keurig Dr Pepper shares gained 0.4% to $34.27 in after-hours trading.
- Trip.com Group Ltd. TCOM posted upbeat results for its fourth quarter on Monday. Trip.com Group shares gained 0.4% to $64.89 in the after-hours trading session.
- After the markets close, Workday Inc. WDAY is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.78 per share on revenue of $2.18 billion. Workday shares gained 0.4% to $262.89 in after-hours trading.
- Analysts expect Intuit Inc. INTU to post quarterly earnings at $2.58 per share on revenue of $3.83 billion after the closing bell. Intuit shares gained 0.6% to $570.80 in after-hours trading.
Photo courtesy: Shutterstock
