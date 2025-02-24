Diamondback Energy Shares Edge Higher After Q4 Report

Zinger Key Points
- Diamondback Energy reports quarterly revenue of $3.71 billion, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $3.53 billion.
- The company reports average production of 475.9 MBO/d (883.4 MBOE/d) for the quarter.
- Get access to your new suite of high-powered trading tools, including real-time stock ratings, insider trades, and government trading signals.
Diamondback Energy, Inc. FANG reported its fourth-quarter results after Monday's closing bell. Here's a look at the key figures from the quarter.
The Details: Diamondback Energy reported quarterly revenue of $3.71 billion, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $3.53 billion and is an increase over revenue of $2.23 billion from the same period last year.
Read Next: Palantir Extends Losses, Microsoft Slides: What’s Driving Markets Monday?
Diamondback Energy’s fourth-quarter figures included:
- Average production of 475.9 MBO/d (883.4 MBOE/d).
- Net cash provided by operating activities of $2.3 billion; Operating Cash Flow Before Working Capital Changes of $2.3 billion.
- Cash capital expenditures of $933 million.
- Free Cash Flow of $1.3 billion; Adjusted Free Cash Flow of $1.4 billion.
Outlook: The company sees full-year 2025 oil production of between 485 and 498 MBO/d (883 – 909 MBOE/d) and cash capital expenditures between $3.8 billion and $4.2 billion. The company expects to drill between 446 and 471 gross (406 – 428 net) wells and complete between 557 and 592 gross (526 – 560 net) wells with an average lateral length of approximately 11,500 feet in 2025.
FANG Price Action: According to data from Benzinga Pro, Diamondback Energy shares are up 1.62% after-hours at $157.75 Monday.
- Financial Crime Weekly: $1.4 Billion Ethereum Stolen In Largest Crypto Hack Ever, SEC Creates Cyber And Emerging Technologies Unit
Image: Shutterstock
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.