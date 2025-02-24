February 24, 2025 5:25 PM 1 min read

Diamondback Energy Shares Edge Higher After Q4 Report

by Erica Kollmann Benzinga Staff Writer
Diamondback Energy, Inc. FANG reported its fourth-quarter results after Monday's closing bell. Here's a look at the key figures from the quarter. 

The Details: Diamondback Energy reported quarterly revenue of $3.71 billion, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $3.53 billion and is an increase over revenue of $2.23 billion from the same period last year.

Diamondback Energy’s fourth-quarter figures included:

  • Average production of 475.9 MBO/d (883.4 MBOE/d).
  • Net cash provided by operating activities of $2.3 billion; Operating Cash Flow Before Working Capital Changes of $2.3 billion.
  • Cash capital expenditures of $933 million.
  • Free Cash Flow of $1.3 billion; Adjusted Free Cash Flow of $1.4 billion.

Outlook: The company sees full-year 2025 oil production of between 485 and 498 MBO/d (883 – 909 MBOE/d) and cash capital expenditures between $3.8 billion and $4.2 billion. The company expects to drill between 446 and 471 gross (406 – 428 net) wells and complete between 557 and 592 gross (526 – 560 net) wells with an average lateral length of approximately 11,500 feet in 2025.

FANG Price Action: According to data from Benzinga Pro, Diamondback Energy shares are up 1.62% after-hours at $157.75 Monday.  

Image: Shutterstock

