Dropbox, Telephone and Data Systems And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Friday

With U.S. stock futures trading mixed this morning on Friday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

Wall Street expects Telephone and Data Systems Inc. TDS to report a quarterly loss at 28 cents per share on revenue of $1.25 billion before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Telephone and Data shares gained 0.9% to $40.00 in after-hours trading.

Analysts expect United States Cellular Corp. USM to post a quarterly loss at 5 cents per share on revenue of $965.87 million. The company will release earnings after the markets close. United States Cellular shares gained 1.4% to $68.00 in after-hours trading.

Dropbox Inc. DBX reported better-than-expected earnings for its fourth quarter after Thursday's closing bell. Total ARR was $2.574 billion, an increase of 2% from the same period last year. Total ARR decreased by $4.8 million quarter-over-quarter. Dropbox shares dipped 9% to $29.00 in the after-hours trading session.

Before the markets open, Vipshop Holdings Limited VIPS is projected to report quarterly earnings at 82 cents per share on revenue of $4.77 billion. Vipshop shares gained 1.8% to $14.79 in after-hours trading.

Analysts expect Brady Corp. BRC to post quarterly earnings at $1.03 per share on revenue of $359.11 million before the opening bell. Brady shares gained 1.9% to $76.01 in after-hours trading.

