Wayfair Q4 Earnings: Revenue Beat, Active Customers Decline, EBITDA Boost And More

Wayfair Inc. W shares are trading higher in the premarket session on Thursday.

The company reported fourth-quarter adjusted earnings per share of 25 cents loss. The analyst consensus estimate pegs at a loss of 2 cents per share.

Wayfair reported quarterly sales of $3.121 billion (up 0.2% year over year), beating the street view of $3.06 billion.

U.S. net revenue increased 1.1% year over year to $2.7 billion, while International net revenue slumped 5.7% to $381 million.

Active customers totaled 21.4 million as of December 31, 2024, a decrease of 4.5% year over year.

Orders delivered in the fourth quarter were 10.7 million, a decrease of 5.3% year over year.

Repeat customers placed 8.5 million orders, a decrease of 5.6% year over year.

Adjusted EBITDA margin expanded slightly to 3.1% in the quarter under review, compared with 3% in the year-ago period.

“These results enabled us to drive nearly $100 million dollars of adjusted EBITDA in the quarter, and deliver on our goal of approximately 50% year-over-year dollar growth for 2024,” said Niraj Shah, CEO, co-founder and co-chairman, Wayfair.

Shah continued, “We’re making smart, high return investments across the business, and at the same time remain committed to growing adjusted EBITDA dollars year-over-year.”

Gross margin in the fourth quarter totaled 30.2%, compared with 30.3% in the year-ago period.

Cash and equivalents as of quarter end were $1.4 billion. Long-term debt as of quarter end contracted to $2.882 billion from $3.092 billion a year ago.

Price Action: W shares are trading higher by 5.81% to $49.02 premarket at last check Thursday.

Photo via Shutterstock.