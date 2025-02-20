Wayfair Q4 Earnings: Revenue Beat, Active Customers Decline, EBITDA Boost And More

Zinger Key Points
- Wayfair reports a larger-than-expected Q4 loss, with active customers down 4.5% and order deliveries falling 5.3%.
- Despite beating sales estimates, Wayfair's international revenue drops 5.7%, and long-term debt decreases year-over-year.
- Get real-time earnings alerts before the market moves and access expert analysis that uncovers hidden opportunities in the post-earnings chaos.
Wayfair Inc. W shares are trading higher in the premarket session on Thursday.
The company reported fourth-quarter adjusted earnings per share of 25 cents loss. The analyst consensus estimate pegs at a loss of 2 cents per share.
Wayfair reported quarterly sales of $3.121 billion (up 0.2% year over year), beating the street view of $3.06 billion.
U.S. net revenue increased 1.1% year over year to $2.7 billion, while International net revenue slumped 5.7% to $381 million.
Active customers totaled 21.4 million as of December 31, 2024, a decrease of 4.5% year over year.
Orders delivered in the fourth quarter were 10.7 million, a decrease of 5.3% year over year.
Also Read: Dan Ives Says Pentagon Budget Cuts Are Positive For Palantir As PLTR Plunges Over 10%: ‘Bears Trying To Poke Holes Yet Again’
Repeat customers placed 8.5 million orders, a decrease of 5.6% year over year.
Adjusted EBITDA margin expanded slightly to 3.1% in the quarter under review, compared with 3% in the year-ago period.
“These results enabled us to drive nearly $100 million dollars of adjusted EBITDA in the quarter, and deliver on our goal of approximately 50% year-over-year dollar growth for 2024,” said Niraj Shah, CEO, co-founder and co-chairman, Wayfair.
Shah continued, “We’re making smart, high return investments across the business, and at the same time remain committed to growing adjusted EBITDA dollars year-over-year.”
Gross margin in the fourth quarter totaled 30.2%, compared with 30.3% in the year-ago period.
Cash and equivalents as of quarter end were $1.4 billion. Long-term debt as of quarter end contracted to $2.882 billion from $3.092 billion a year ago.
Price Action: W shares are trading higher by 5.81% to $49.02 premarket at last check Thursday.
Read Next:
- Warren Buffett's Favorite Energy Stock Occidental Petroleum Achieves Near-Term Debt Reduction Target 7 Months Early In Q4: Management Sets $1.2 Billion Target For Q1
Photo via Shutterstock.
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.