Penske Boasts Q4 Earnings Beat, Revenues Up As New And Used Car Deliveries Increase 3%

- Penske's Q4 earnings of $3.54 per share exceeded estimates, while sales rose 6% to $7.72 billion, surpassing expectations.
- The company announces a 2.5% dividend hike, marking its 17th consecutive increase, with shares up 6% following the report.
Penske Automotive Group, Inc. PAG shares are trading higher on Thursday.
The company reported:
- Fourth-quarter adjusted earnings per share of $3.54, beating the street view of $3.29.
- Quarterly sales of $7.72 billion (up 6% year over year), outpacing the analyst consensus of $7.58 billion.
- Delivery of new and used retail automotive units increased by 3%.
- Retail automotive same-store revenue grew by 5%
- New vehicle sales up by 7%
- Used vehicle sales up by 1%
- Finance and insurance down by 3%
- Service and parts up by 7%.
The gross margin for retail automotive service and parts increased by 30 basis points.
“New and used automotive gross profit per unit retailed remained strong, including a $74 per unit sequential increase in new vehicle gross profit per unit retailed when compared to the third quarter of 2024, and same-store service and parts revenue and gross profit increased 7% and 9%, respectively,” said Chair and CEO Roger Penske.
As of Dec. 31, Premier Truck Group operated 45 North American retail commercial truck locations.
The company exited the quarter with cash and equivalents worth $72.4 million, lower than $96.4 million a year ago.
Long-term debt as of quarter end totaled $1.130 billion, compared with $1.419 billion a year ago.
Dividend: The company approved a quarterly dividend of $1.22 per share, representing an increase of 2.5%, or $0.03 per share.
This represents 17th consecutive quarterly increase. The dividend is payable on March 6.
Price Action: PAG shares are trading higher by 6.09% to $174.67 at last check Thursday.
