Global Payments Misses Q4 Earnings, Plans To Deliver Over $600 Million Of Annual Run-Rate

- Global Payments misses Q4 EPS estimates, but forecasts FY25 revenue growth of 5%-6% and adjusted EPS growth of 10%-11%.
- Company plans $600M annual run-rate income benefits by 2027, alongside $2B in shareholder returns for FY25.
Global Payments Inc. GPN shares are trading lower in the premarket session on Thursday.
The company reported fourth-quarter adjusted earnings per share of $2.95 (+12% constant currency), missing the street view of $2.96. Quarterly sales of $2.289 billion missed the analyst consensus estimate of $2.305 billion.
“2024 was a pivotal year for Global Payments as we launched our broad transformation agenda to set the future course for our business,” said CEO Cameron Bready.
Adjusted net revenues increased 5% (6.5% constant currency excluding dispositions), compared to $2.19 billion in the year-ago period.
Merchant Solutions rose 5.5% to $1.76 billion, and Issuer Solutions increased 2.2% to $542.099 million.
Operating income increased 67.1% year over year to $833.148 million, while adjusted operating income rose 5.7% to $1.03 billion. Adjusted operating margin expanded 40 basis points to 45.2%.
Bready continued, “We now expect to deliver more than $600 million of annual run-rate operating income benefits through our transformation by the first half of 2027.”
The company exited the quarter with cash and equivalents worth $2.538 billion.
Global Payments’ long-term debt in the quarter under review contracted to $15.164 billion, from $15.692 billion a year ago.
The company entered into $250 million accelerated share repurchase plan/
Outlook: Global Payments expects FY25 adjusted revenue growth of 5%-6%, compared to the $9.43 billion estimate.
The company also anticipates adjusted EPS growth of 10%-11%, compared to the $12.72 estimate.
“Annual adjusted operating margin is expected to expand 50 basis points excluding dispositions. We also expect to return approximately $2 billion to shareholders during the year,” said Josh Whipple, chief financial officer.
Price Action: Global Payments shares are trading lower by 0.51% ro $108.28 premarket at last check Thursday.
