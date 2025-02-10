How To Earn $500 A Month From Coca-Cola Stock Ahead Of Q4 Earnings

Zinger Key Points
- A more conservative goal of $100 monthly dividend income would require 619 shares of Coca-Cola.
- An investor would need to own $197,457 worth of Coca-Cola to generate a monthly dividend income of $500.
- Brand New Membership Level: Benzinga Trade Alerts
The Coca-Cola Company KO will release its fourth-quarter financial results, before the opening bell, on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2025.
Analysts expect the Atlanta-based company to report quarterly earnings at 52 cents per share, up from 49 cents per share in the year-ago period. Coca-Cola projects quarterly revenue of $10.7 billion, compared to $10.95 billion a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.
On Jan. 30, Jefferies analyst Kaumil Gajrawala upgraded Coca-Cola from Hold to Buy and raised the price target from $69 to $75.
With the recent buzz around Coca-Cola, some investors may be eyeing potential gains from the company's dividends too. As of now, Coca-Cola offers an annual dividend yield of 3.04%, which is a quarterly dividend amount of 48 cents per share ($1.94 a year).
So, how can investors exploit its dividend yield to pocket a regular $500 monthly?
To earn $500 per month or $6,000 annually from dividends alone, you would need an investment of approximately $197,457 or around 3,093 shares. For a more modest $100 per month or $1,200 per year, you would need $39,517 or around 619 shares.
To calculate: Divide the desired annual income ($6,000 or $1,200) by the dividend ($1.94 in this case). So, $6,000 / $1.94 = 3,093 ($500 per month), and $1,200 / $1.94 = 619 shares ($100 per month).
Note that dividend yield can change on a rolling basis, as the dividend payment and the stock price both fluctuate over time.
How that works: The dividend yield is computed by dividing the annual dividend payment by the stock’s current price.
For example, if a stock pays an annual dividend of $2 and is currently priced at $50, the dividend yield would be 4% ($2/$50). However, if the stock price increases to $60, the dividend yield drops to 3.33% ($2/$60). Conversely, if the stock price falls to $40, the dividend yield rises to 5% ($2/$40).
Similarly, changes in the dividend payment can impact the yield. If a company increases its dividend, the yield will also increase, provided the stock price stays the same. Conversely, if the dividend payment decreases, so will the yield.
Price Action: Shares of Coca-Cola gained 0.8% to close at $63.84 on Friday.
Read More:
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.