Bristol-Myers Squibb, Amazon And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Thursday

With U.S. stock futures trading higher this morning on Thursday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

Wall Street expects Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. BMY to report quarterly earnings at $1.46 per share on revenue of $11.57 billion before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Bristol-Myers Squibb shares gained 0.5% to $60.00 in after-hours trading.

Ford Motor Co. F reported upbeat fourth-quarter financial results on Wednesday. Ford said it sees full-year 2025 adjusted EBIT in a range of $7 billion to $8.5 billion, adjusted free cash flow in a range of $3.5 billion to $4.5 billion, and capital spending in a range of $8 billion to $9 billion. Ford shares tumbled 4.5% to $9.56 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts are expecting Amazon.com Inc. AMZN to post quarterly earnings at $1.49 per share on revenue of $187.31 billion. The company will release earnings after the markets close. Amazon shares gained 0.4% to $237.09 in after-hours trading.

Arm Holdings Plc ARM reported better-than-expected third-quarter financial results for fiscal year 2025 after the market closed on Wednesday. Arm said it expects fourth-quarter revenue of $1.175 billion to $1.275 billion. The company anticipates fourth-quarter adjusted earnings of 48 cents to 56 cents per share. The company also narrowed its full-year guidance. The company now expects full-year revenue of $3.94 billion to $4.04 billion and full-year adjusted earnings of $1.56 to $1.64 per share. Arm shares dipped 6.3% to $162.37 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts expect Honeywell International Inc. HON to post quarterly earnings at $2.32 per share on revenue of $9.83 billion before the opening bell. Honeywell shares gained 0.2% to $222.75 in after-hours trading.

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock