Apple, Exxon Mobil And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Friday

With U.S. stock futures trading higher this morning on Friday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:
- Wall Street expects Exxon Mobil Corporation XOM to report quarterly earnings at $1.56 per share on revenue of $86.63 billion before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Exxon Mobil shares gained 0.4% to $109.95 in after-hours trading.
- Apple Inc AAPL reported better-than-expected first-quarter financial results after the market close on Thursday. Apple reported fiscal first-quarter revenue of $124.3 billion, beating analyst estimates of $124.13 billion. The iPhone maker reported first-quarter adjusted earnings of $2.40 per share, beating analyst estimates of $2.36 per share. However, sales of its iPhone handset device declined to $69.14 billion from $69.70 billion in the year-ago period. Apple shares gained 3% to $244.79 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts are expecting Chevron Corporation CVX to post quarterly earnings at $2.53 per share on revenue of $25.42 billion. The company will release earnings before the markets open. Chevron shares slipped 0.1% to $156.24 in after-hours trading.
- Visa, Inc. V reported upbeat first-quarter financial results after Thursday’s closing bell. The company posted quarterly earnings of $2.75 per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $2.66. Visa shares rose 1.2% to $347.03 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts expect Phillips 66 PSX to post a quarterly loss at 23 cents per share on revenue of $32.24 billion before the opening bell. Phillips 66 shares fell 0.1% to $120.68 in after-hours trading.
