T-Mobile Q4 Earnings: Beats Estimates, Adds 1.9 Million Postpaid Customers, Targets 6 Million New Customers In 2025

Zinger Key Points
- T-Mobile beats Q4 estimates with EPS of $2.57 and revenue of $21.87B, adding 1.9M postpaid customers.
- T-Mobile expects up to 6M postpaid net additions in 2025, stock surged 36% in 12 months.
- Get Wall Street's Hottest Chart Every Morning
T-Mobile US Inc TMUS stock gained after it reported its fourth-quarter results on Wednesday premarket. Here’s a look at the key figures from the quarter.
The Details: T-Mobile reported quarterly earnings of $2.57 per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $2.26.
Also Read: AT&T Q4 Earnings: Revenue And EPS Beat, 307K Fiber Adds, Projects Mid-Teens Broadband Growth in 2025
Quarterly revenue came in at $21.87 billion, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $21.31 billion. This is an increase over sales of $20.48 billion from last year.
- Service revenues of $16.93 billion grew 6% year-over-year.
- Postpaid service revenues of $13.50 billion grew 8% year-over-year.
- Adjusted Free Cash Flow of $4.1 billion declined 5% year-over-year.
- Postpaid net account additions were 263,000 in the quarter.
- Postpaid net customer additions were 1.9 million.
- Postpaid phone net customer additions were 903,000.
- Postpaid phone churn was 0.92%.
- High-speed Internet net customer additions were 428,000.
CEO Mike Sievert noted that in 2024, more new postpaid customers chose the Un-carrier than ever before, and the carrier had its lowest-ever full-year postpaid phone churn, leading to its third year of more than 3 million postpaid phone net additions.
FY25 Outlook: T-Mobile expects 5.5 million-6.0 million postpaid net customer additions, a core adjusted EBITDA of $33.1 billion-$33.6 billion. The company sees net cash from operations of $26.8 billion-$27.5 billion and adjusted free cash flow of $17.3 billion-$18.0 billion.
T-Mobile US stock surged 36% in the last 12 months. Investors can gain exposure to the stock through iShares Core S&P 500 ETF IVV and Vanguard Growth ETF VUG.
TMUS Price Action: T-Mobile stock is up 6.5% at $235.50 premarket at last check Wednesday.
Also Read:
- Verizon Q4 Earnings: Revenue Beat, 1 Million Mobile And Broadband Subscriber Adds, Business Segment Margin Expands
Photo: Shutterstock
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.