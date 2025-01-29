T-Mobile Q4 Earnings: Beats Estimates, Adds 1.9 Million Postpaid Customers, Targets 6 Million New Customers In 2025

T-Mobile US Inc TMUS stock gained after it reported its fourth-quarter results on Wednesday premarket. Here’s a look at the key figures from the quarter.

The Details: T-Mobile reported quarterly earnings of $2.57 per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $2.26.

Quarterly revenue came in at $21.87 billion, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $21.31 billion. This is an increase over sales of $20.48 billion from last year.

Service revenues of $16.93 billion grew 6% year-over-year.

Postpaid service revenues of $13.50 billion grew 8% year-over-year.

Adjusted Free Cash Flow of $4.1 billion declined 5% year-over-year.

Postpaid net account additions were 263,000 in the quarter.

Postpaid net customer additions were 1.9 million.

Postpaid phone net customer additions were 903,000.

Postpaid phone churn was 0.92%.

High-speed Internet net customer additions were 428,000.

CEO Mike Sievert noted that in 2024, more new postpaid customers chose the Un-carrier than ever before, and the carrier had its lowest-ever full-year postpaid phone churn, leading to its third year of more than 3 million postpaid phone net additions.

FY25 Outlook: T-Mobile expects 5.5 million-6.0 million postpaid net customer additions, a core adjusted EBITDA of $33.1 billion-$33.6 billion. The company sees net cash from operations of $26.8 billion-$27.5 billion and adjusted free cash flow of $17.3 billion-$18.0 billion.

T-Mobile US stock surged 36% in the last 12 months. Investors can gain exposure to the stock through iShares Core S&P 500 ETF IVV and Vanguard Growth ETF VUG.

TMUS Price Action: T-Mobile stock is up 6.5% at $235.50 premarket at last check Wednesday.

