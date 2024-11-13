CyberArk Software, Cisco Systems And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Wednesday

With U.S. stock futures trading lower this morning on Wednesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

Wall Street expects CyberArk Software Ltd. CYBR to report quarterly earnings at 46 cents per share on revenue of $234.04 million before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. CyberArk shares rose 4.1% to $313.00 in after-hours trading.

Analysts expect Cisco Systems, Inc . CSCO to post quarterly earnings at 87 per share on revenue of $13.77 billion. The company will release earnings after the markets close. Cisco shares gained 0.03% to $58.73 in after-hours trading.

Rumble Inc. RUM posted downbeat results for the third quarter on Tuesday. The company posted a quarterly loss of 15 cents per share, versus estimates for a loss of 12 cents per share. Rumble shares dipped 10.8% to $6.09 in the after-hours trading session.

MARA Holdings Inc. MARA reported weaker-than-expected financial results for the third quarter after the close on Tuesday. The company reported third-quarter revenue of $131.6 million, missing the consensus estimate of $151.67 million, according to Benzinga Pro. The Bitcoin miner reported an adjusted loss of 34 cents per share, missing analyst estimates for a loss of 26 cents per share. MARA shares fell 8.8% to $23.01 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts expect Beazer Homes USA, Inc. BZH to report quarterly earnings at $1.35 per share on revenue of $774.56 million after the closing bell. Beazer Homes shares gained 1.2% to $32.44 in after-hours trading.

