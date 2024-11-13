CyberArk Software, Cisco Systems And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Wednesday

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
With U.S. stock futures trading lower this morning on Wednesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:
- Wall Street expects CyberArk Software Ltd. CYBR to report quarterly earnings at 46 cents per share on revenue of $234.04 million before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. CyberArk shares rose 4.1% to $313.00 in after-hours trading.
- Analysts expect Cisco Systems, Inc. CSCO to post quarterly earnings at 87 per share on revenue of $13.77 billion. The company will release earnings after the markets close. Cisco shares gained 0.03% to $58.73 in after-hours trading.
- Rumble Inc. RUM posted downbeat results for the third quarter on Tuesday. The company posted a quarterly loss of 15 cents per share, versus estimates for a loss of 12 cents per share. Rumble shares dipped 10.8% to $6.09 in the after-hours trading session.
- MARA Holdings Inc. MARA reported weaker-than-expected financial results for the third quarter after the close on Tuesday. The company reported third-quarter revenue of $131.6 million, missing the consensus estimate of $151.67 million, according to Benzinga Pro. The Bitcoin miner reported an adjusted loss of 34 cents per share, missing analyst estimates for a loss of 26 cents per share. MARA shares fell 8.8% to $23.01 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts expect Beazer Homes USA, Inc. BZH to report quarterly earnings at $1.35 per share on revenue of $774.56 million after the closing bell. Beazer Homes shares gained 1.2% to $32.44 in after-hours trading.
