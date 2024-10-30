Alphabet, Microsoft And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Wednesday

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
With U.S. stock futures trading mixed this morning on Wednesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:
- Wall Street expects Meta Platforms, Inc. META to report quarterly earnings at $5.25 per share on revenue of $40.29 billion after the closing bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Meta shares gained 2.3% to $606.90 in after-hours trading.
- Alphabet Inc. GOOG GOOGL posted better-than-expected results for the third quarter on Tuesday. The company reported third-quarter revenue of $88.27 billion, up 15% year-over-year. The total beat a Street consensus estimate of $86.31 billion. Alphabet shares gained 5.8% to $179.50 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts expect Microsoft Corp. MSFT to post quarterly earnings at $3.10 per share on revenue of $64.51 billion. The company will release earnings after the markets close. Microsoft shares rose 1.2% to $437.06 in after-hours trading.
- Visa Inc. V reported upbeat fourth-quarter results after Tuesday’s closing bell. Visa reported quarterly earnings of $2.71 per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $2.58 per share. Visa shares rose 1.8% to $286.93 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts expect Caterpillar Inc. CAT to report quarterly earnings at $5.36 per share on revenue of $16.28 billion before the opening bell. Caterpillar shares fell 0.1% to $387.21 in after-hours trading.
