Alphabet, Microsoft And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Wednesday

With U.S. stock futures trading mixed this morning on Wednesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

Wall Street expects Meta Platforms, Inc. META to report quarterly earnings at $5.25 per share on revenue of $40.29 billion after the closing bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Meta shares gained 2.3% to $606.90 in after-hours trading.

to report quarterly earnings at $5.25 per share on revenue of $40.29 billion after the closing bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Meta shares gained 2.3% to $606.90 in after-hours trading. Alphabet Inc. GOOG GOOGL posted better-than-expected results for the third quarter on Tuesday. The company reported third-quarter revenue of $88.27 billion, up 15% year-over-year. The total beat a Street consensus estimate of $86.31 billion. Alphabet shares gained 5.8% to $179.50 in the after-hours trading session.

posted better-than-expected results for the third quarter on Tuesday. The company reported third-quarter revenue of $88.27 billion, up 15% year-over-year. The total beat a Street consensus estimate of $86.31 billion. Alphabet shares gained 5.8% to $179.50 in the after-hours trading session. Analysts expect Microsoft Corp. MSFT to post quarterly earnings at $3.10 per share on revenue of $64.51 billion. The company will release earnings after the markets close. Microsoft shares rose 1.2% to $437.06 in after-hours trading.

Check out our premarket coverage here

Visa Inc. V reported upbeat fourth-quarter results after Tuesday’s closing bell. Visa reported quarterly earnings of $2.71 per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $2.58 per share. Visa shares rose 1.8% to $286.93 in the after-hours trading session.

reported upbeat fourth-quarter results after Tuesday’s closing bell. Visa reported quarterly earnings of $2.71 per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $2.58 per share. Visa shares rose 1.8% to $286.93 in the after-hours trading session. Analysts expect Caterpillar Inc. CAT to report quarterly earnings at $5.36 per share on revenue of $16.28 billion before the opening bell. Caterpillar shares fell 0.1% to $387.21 in after-hours trading.

Check This Out:

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock