L3Harris Earnings Are Imminent; These Most Accurate Analysts Revise Forecasts Ahead Of Earnings Call

L3Harris Technologies, Inc. LHX will release earnings results for its third quarter, after the closing bell on Thursday, Oct. 24.

Analysts expect the Melbourne, Florida-based bank to report quarterly earnings at $3.26 per share, up from $3.19 per share in the year-ago period. L3Harris Technologies projects to report revenue of $5.28 billion for the recent quarter, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On Oct. 23, L3Harris and Palantir entered into a strategic partnership to propel advanced technology development and accelerate digital transformation.

L3Harris Technologies shares gained 0.4% to close at $245.82 on Wednesday.

Benzinga readers can access the latest analyst ratings on the Analyst Stock Ratings page. Readers can sort by stock ticker, company name, analyst firm, rating change or other variables.

Let's have a look at how Benzinga's most-accurate analysts have rated the company in the recent period.

Truist Securities analyst Michael Ciarmoli maintained a Buy rating and raised the price target from $250 to $293 on Oct. 18. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 80%.

Citigroup analyst Jonathan Raviv maintained a Buy rating and boosted the price target from $268 to $291 on Oct. 10. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 84%.

Wolfe Research analyst Myles Walton upgraded the stock from Peer Perform to Outperform with a price target of $300 on Oct. 10. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 83%.

Deutsche Bank analyst Scott Deuschle maintained a Hold rating and cut the price target from $252 to $250 on Oct. 3. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 76%.

RBC Capital analyst Ken Herbert downgraded the stock from Outperform to Sector Perform and cut the price target from $250 to $240 on Aug. 14. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 73%.

Considering buying LHX stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Read This Next: