SLB Gears Up For Q3 Print; Here Are The Recent Forecast Changes From Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts

Schlumberger Limited SLB will release earnings results for its third quarter, before the opening bell on Friday, Oct. 18.

Analysts expect the Buffalo, New York-based company to report quarterly earnings at 88 cents per share, up from 71 cents per share in the year-ago period. SLB projects to report revenue of $9.25 billion for the quarter, compared to $7.58 billion a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On Thursday, SLB agreed to sell its interests in Palliser Block.

SLB shares gained 0.7% to close at $43.99 on Thursday.

Barclays analyst David Anderson maintained an Overweight rating and cut the price target from $67 to $63 on Oct. 16. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 63%.

Stifel analyst Stephen Gengaro maintained a Buy rating and cut the price target from $65 to $62 on Oct. 11. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 60%.

BMO Capital analyst Philip Jungwirth maintained an Outperform rating and cut the price target from $60 to $58 on Oct. 10. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 61%.

JP Morgan analyst Arun Jayaram maintained an Overweight and cut the price target from $64 to $60 on Oct. 1. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 65%.

Morgan Stanley analyst Connor Lynagh maintained an Overweight rating and slashed the price target from $65 to $60 on Sept. 16. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 60%.

