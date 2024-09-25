Cintas, Micron Technology And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Wednesday

With U.S. stock futures trading lower this morning on Wednesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

Wall Street expects Cintas Corporation CTAS to report quarterly earnings at 95 cents per share on revenue of $2.5 billion before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Cintas shares rose 0.5% to $205.93 in after-hours trading.

Progress Software Corporation PRGS reported better-than-expected third-quarter financial results and raised its FY24 outlook. The company said it now sees full-year adjusted revenue in the range of $745 million to $755 million, up from a prior forecast of $725 million to $735 million. The company also raised its full-year earnings outlook to a range of $4.75 to $4.85 per share, up from a prior outlook of $4.70 to $4.80 per share. Progress Software shares gained 5.2% to $60.11 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts expect Micron Technology, Inc. MU to post quarterly earnings at $1.13 per share on revenue of $7.64 million after the closing bell. Micron shares gained 0.8% to $94.77 in the after-hours trading session.

Worthington Enterprises, Inc. WOR reported weaker-than-expected financial results for the first quarter. Worthington shares fell 4% to $43.47 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts are expecting Jefferies Financial Group Inc. JEF to post quarterly earnings at 78 cents per share on revenue of $1.71 billion. The company will release earnings after the closing bell. Jefferies Financial shares gained 0.7% to $62.90 in after-hours trading.

