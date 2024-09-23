KB Home Earnings Are Imminent; These Most Accurate Analysts Revise Forecasts Ahead Of Earnings Call

KB Home KBH will release earnings results for its third quarter, after the closing bell on Tuesday, Sept. 24.

Analysts expect the Los Angeles, California-based company to report quarterly earnings at $2.06 per share, up from $1.80 per share in the year-ago period. KB Home is projected to post quarterly revenue of $1.73 billion, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On July 18, the company's board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of 25 cents per share on the company’s common stock.

KB Home shares fell 2.7% to close at $87.23 on Friday.

B of A Securities analyst Rafe Jadrosich maintained a Neutral rating and raised the price target from $75 to $90 on Sept. 19. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 72%.

Wedbush analyst Jay McCanless reiterated a Neutral rating with a price target of $67 on Sept. 12. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 84%.

Wells Fargo analyst Sam Reid maintained an Equal-Weight rating and raised the price target from $70 to $80 on Sept. 9. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 85%.

RBC Capital analyst Mike Dahl downgraded the stock from Sector Perform to Underperform with a price target of $70 on Sept. 5. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 74%.

Goldman Sachs analyst Susan Maklari maintained a Neutral rating and increased the price target from $72 to $82 on Sept. 3. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 63%.

