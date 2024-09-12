Solventum Shares May Gain on the Launch of Its New V.A.C Therapy

Solventum Corporation SOLV recently announced the launch of the V.A.C. Peel and Place Dressing, an integrated dressing and drape that can be applied quickly and worn by patients for up to seven days.

Traditional dressings for negative pressure wound therapy typically take more than twice as long to apply, require a multi-step process of measuring and cutting separate foam and adhesive components, and may need to be changed at least three times a week.

The latest launch by SOLV is likely to solve the persisting issues of traditional dressings for negative pressure wound therapy, making it more accessible and less painful. The V.A.C. Peel and Place Dressing is an essential innovation in wound care that has the potential to improve outcomes, save both time and money and enhance the overall patient and clinician experience.

Due to the factors mentioned above, the product is likely to witness substantial demand in the field of negative pressure wound therapy and contribute to the top-line growth of the company, thus driving the share price of SOLV higher.

More on the SOLV's V.A.C Peel and Place Dressing

The latest development in V.A.C. Therapy is the new V.A.C. Peel and Place Dressing. Due to its integrated dressing and drape design, dressing application and changes are easier to perform, requiring less time and training. Moreover, it has an integrated non-adherent, perforated layer that reduces tissue ingrowth and lessens discomfort when removing the dressing.

The V.A.C. Peel and Place Dressing is suggested for use on wounds up to 6 cm deep, covering chronic, acute, traumatic, subacute, and dehisced wounds. Additionally, it can be used on partial thickness burns, pressure ulcers (such as those caused by diabetes), venous insufficiency, flaps, and grafts.

Research has demonstrated that the V.A.C. Peel and Place Dressing can substantially reduce therapy application time. It can also lower hospital bedside expenditures significantly because of fewer dressing changes and lower home nursing visits per week.

V.A.C. Therapy has been linked to noticeably faster wound healing. Over nearly three decades, it has been used globally to treat more than 10 million wounds. However, a rise in wound numbers is increasing due to aging populations and the incidence of chronic illnesses such as obesity and diabetes. The V.A.C. Peel and Place Dressing enables V.A.C. Therapy to be used on a wider range of patients across the continuum of care in both acute and post-acute settings.

The product is available now in the United States and Canada. Additional global regulatory submissions and approvals are pending.

Favorable Industry Prospects for SOLV

Per a report by Grand View Research, the global negative pressure wound therapy market size was estimated to be $2.5 billion in 2023 and is expected to witness a CAGR of 6.6% from 2024 to 2030.

Given the market potential, SOLV's V.A.C Peel and Place Dressing is likely to provide a boost to SOLV's business.

SOLV's Price Performance

In the past six months, SOLV shares have lost 1.1% compared with the industry's decline of 1.3%. The S&P 500 has gained 6.4% in the same time frame.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

