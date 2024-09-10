Top Wall Street Forecasters Revamp Cognyte Software Price Expectations Ahead Of Q2 Earnings

Cognyte Software Ltd. CGNT will release earnings results for its second quarter, before the opening bell on Tuesday, Sept. 10.

Analysts expect the Herzliya, Israel-based company to report a quarterly loss at 2 cents per share, versus a year-ago loss of 9 cents per share. Cognyte Software is projected to post revenue of $83.69 million, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On June 18, Cognyte Software reported first-quarter fiscal 2025 sales growth of 12.9% year over year to $82.714 million, beating the consensus of $82.046 million.

Cognyte Software shares gained 0.8% to close at $7.44 on Monday.

Let's have a look at how Benzinga's most-accurate analysts have rated the company in the recent period.

Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives maintained a Neutral rating and raised the price target from $8 to $9 on June 20. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 75%.

Needham analyst Mike Cikos reiterated a Hold rating on June 18. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 66%.

Evercore ISI Group analyst Kirk Materne maintained an In-Line rating and boosted the price target from $5 to $7.5 on April 10. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 67%.

