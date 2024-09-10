Top Wall Street Forecasters Revamp Cognyte Software Price Expectations Ahead Of Q2 Earnings

by Avi Kapoor, Benzinga Staff Writer
September 10, 2024 4:57 AM | 1 min read |

Cognyte Software Ltd. CGNT will release earnings results for its second quarter, before the opening bell on Tuesday, Sept. 10.

Analysts expect the Herzliya, Israel-based company to report a quarterly loss at 2 cents per share, versus a year-ago loss of 9 cents per share. Cognyte Software is projected to post revenue of $83.69 million, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On June 18, Cognyte Software reported first-quarter fiscal 2025 sales growth of 12.9% year over year to $82.714 million, beating the consensus of $82.046 million.

Cognyte Software shares gained 0.8% to close at $7.44 on Monday.

Let's have a look at how Benzinga's most-accurate analysts have rated the company in the recent period.

