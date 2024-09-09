Top Wall Street Forecasters Revamp Academy Sports and Outdoors Price Expectations Ahead Of Q2 Earnings

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. ASO will release earnings results for its second quarter, before the opening bell on Tuesday, Sept. 10.

Analysts expect the Katy, Texas-based company to report quarterly earnings at $2.03 per share, down from $2.09 per share in the year-ago period. Academy Sports and Outdoors is projected to post revenue of $1.57 billion, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On Sept. 5, Academy Sports and Outdoors' board approved the declaration of a quarterly cash dividend of 11 cents per share.

Academy Sports and Outdoors shares fell 0.4% to close at $53.58 on Friday.

Telsey Advisory Group analyst Joseph Feldman maintained an Outperform rating with a price target of $65 on Sept. 5. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 70%.

Wedush analyst Seth Basham reiterated an Outperform rating with a price target of $65 on Sept. 5. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 70%.

TD Cowen analyst John Kernan downgraded the stock from Buy to Hold and cut the price target from $58 to $54 on Aug. 13. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 71%.

JP Morgan analyst Christopher Horvers downgraded the stock from Overweight to Neutral and slashed the price target from $76 to $53 on Aug. 5. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 73%.

Evercore ISI Group analyst Greg Melich maintained an Outperform rating and raised the price target from $60 to $70 on June 20. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 75%.

Considering buying ASO stock? Here’s what analysts think:

