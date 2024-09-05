Top Wall Street Forecasters Revamp Korn Ferry Price Expectations Ahead Of Q1 Earnings

Korn Ferry KFY is set to release earnings results for its first quarter, before the opening bell on Thursday, Sept. 5.

Analysts expect the Los Angeles, California-based company to report quarterly earnings at $1.12 per share, up from 99 cents per share in the year-ago period. Korn Ferry projects to report quarterly revenue of $663.94 million for the quarter, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On June 13, Korn Ferry said fourth-quarter revenue fell 5.2% Y/Y to $699.9 million, beating the consensus of $689.92 million.

Korn Ferry shares gained 0.1% to close at $71.29 on Wednesday.

Truist Securities analyst Tobey Sommer reiterated a Buy rating and raised the price target from $74 to $78 on June 14. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 81%.

Baird analyst Mark Marcon maintained an Outperform rating and boosted the price target from $72 to $79 on June 14. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 69%.

UBS analyst Joshua Chan maintained a Neutral rating and raised the price target from $66 to $68 on June 7. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 69%.

