Ambarella Earnings Are Imminent; These Most Accurate Analysts Revise Forecasts Ahead Of Earnings Call

Ambarella, Inc. AMBA will release earnings results for its second quarter, after the closing bell on Tuesday, Aug. 27.

Analysts expect the Santa Clara, California-based company to report a quarterly loss at 19 cents per share, versus a year-ago loss of 15 cents per share. Ambarella is projected to post revenue of $62.1 million, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On May 30, Ambarella posted a narrower-than-expected loss for the first quarter.

Ambarella shares gained 2.6% to close at $51.15 on Monday.

Rosenblatt analyst Kevin Cassidy maintained a Buy rating with a price target of $85 on Aug. 23. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 73%.

Wells Fargo analyst Gary Mobley maintained an Equal-Weight rating with a price target of $65 on May 31. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 78%.

Roth MKM analyst Suji Desilva maintained a Neutral rating and cut the price target from $65 to $60 on May 31. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 64%.

B of A Securities analyst Vivek Arya maintained an Underperform rating and slashed the price target from $62 to $50 on April 16. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 83%.

Susquehanna analyst Christopher Rolland maintained a Positive rating and raised the price target from $70 to $80 on Feb. 28. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 79%.

