Here's Why Yum China Holdings is a Strong Value Stock

Zacks
Yum China Holdings, Inc. YUMC, incorporated in Delaware on Apr 1, 2016, became an independent and publicly-traded company; post its spin-off from Yum! Brands, Inc. on Oct 31, 2016. Yum China's U.S. operations are based in Texas. The company operates both company-owned and franchised restaurants.

YUMC is a #3 (Hold) on the Zacks Rank, with a VGM Score of A.

It also boasts a Value Style Score of A thanks to attractive valuation metrics like a forward P/E ratio of 15.16; value investors should take notice.

Four analysts revised their earnings estimate upwards in the last 60 days for fiscal 2024. The Zacks Consensus Estimate has increased $0.02 to $2.20 per share. YUMC boasts an average earnings surprise of 26.6%.

With a solid Zacks Rank and top-tier Value and VGM Style Scores, YUMC should be on investors' short list.

