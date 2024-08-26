Here's Why Yum China Holdings is a Strong Value Stock

Stock to Watch: Yum China Holdings
Yum China Holdings, Inc. YUMC, incorporated in Delaware on Apr 1, 2016, became an independent and publicly-traded company; post its spin-off from Yum! Brands, Inc. on Oct 31, 2016. Yum China's U.S. operations are based in Texas. The company operates both company-owned and franchised restaurants.
YUMC is a #3 (Hold) on the Zacks Rank, with a VGM Score of A.
It also boasts a Value Style Score of A thanks to attractive valuation metrics like a forward P/E ratio of 15.16; value investors should take notice.
Four analysts revised their earnings estimate upwards in the last 60 days for fiscal 2024. The Zacks Consensus Estimate has increased $0.02 to $2.20 per share. YUMC boasts an average earnings surprise of 26.6%.
With a solid Zacks Rank and top-tier Value and VGM Style Scores, YUMC should be on investors' short list.
