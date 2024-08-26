Hain Celestial Gears Up For Q4 Print; Here Are The Recent Forecast Changes From Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. HAIN is set to release earnings results for its fourth quarter, before the opening bell on Tuesday, Aug. 27.

Analysts expect the Hoboken, New Jersey-based company to report quarterly earnings at 8 cents per share, down from 11 cents per share in the year-ago period. Hain Celestial projects to report quarterly revenue of $421.21 million for the quarter, compared to $447.84 million a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On Aug. 19, Hain Celestial said Alison Lewis has been appointed to its Board of Directors effective Sept. 1.

Hain Celestial shares rose 5.4% to close at $6.47 on Friday.

Benzinga readers can access the latest analyst ratings on the Analyst Stock Ratings page. Readers can sort by stock ticker, company name, analyst firm, rating change or other variables.

Let's have a look at how Benzinga's most-accurate analysts have rated the company in the recent period.

DA Davidson analyst Brian Holland maintained a Neutral rating and cut the price target from $10 to $8 on May 16. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 65%.

Mizuho analyst John Baumgartner maintained a Neutral rating and slashed the price target from $10 to $8 on May 13. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 63%.

Barclays analyst Andrew Lazar maintained an Equal-Weight rating and lowered the price target from $8 to $70 on May 10. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 63%.

Piper Sandler analyst Michael Lavery maintained a Neutral rating and cut the price target from $11 to $8 on May 9. This analyst gas an accuracy rate of 70%.

Stifel analyst Matthew Smith maintained a Hold rating and cut the price target from $10 to $8 on April 26. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 66%.

Considering buying HAIN stock? Here’s what analysts think:

