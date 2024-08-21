Medtronic Analysts Boost Their Forecasts After Upbeat Earnings

Medtronic Plc MDT reported better-than-expected results for its first quarter on Tuesday.

The company posted first-quarter 2025 sales of $7.92 billion, beating the consensus of $7.89 billion. The medical device maker reported adjusted EPS of $1.23, beating the consensus of $1.20. Revenue increased 2.8% year over year, as reported, and 5.3% organic.

"Overall revenue outperformance flowed through to the bottom line, with adjusted EPS ahead of expectations," said Gary Corona, Medtronic's interim chief financial officer. "We're raising our guidance today as we expect to sustain growth from new product introductions, continue to make the investments to support those launches, and deliver on our commitment to restore earnings power."

Medtronic revised its fiscal year 2025 adjusted EPS guidance to $5.42 – $5.50, compared to prior guidance of $5.40 – $5.50 and consensus of $5.44. The company sees fiscal year 2025 organic revenue growth of 4.5% – 5% compared to prior guidance of 4% – 5%.

Medtronic shares gained 0.7% to close at $85.38 on Tuesday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on Medtronic following earnings announcement.

Stifel analyst Rick Wise maintained Medtronic with a Hold and raised the price target from $85 to $87.

Baird analyst David Rescott maintained Medtronic with a Neutral and raised the price target from $82 to $90.

