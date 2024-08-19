Sidus Space Reports Q2 Results After 45% Gain Monday

Sidus Space, Inc. SIDU reported its second-quarter financial results Monday after the closing bell. Here's a look at the details from the report.
The Details: Sidus Space reported quarterly losses of 99 cents per share and $927,570 in revenue for the second quarter. Gross profit margin decreased to negative 91% compared to 37% in the same period last year. The company said the decrease was mainly due to lower satellite-related revenue versus prior year due in large part to the timing of satellite-related payments and fixed price milestone contracts in the first half of 2024 and higher costs related to the depreciation of its first satellite asset.
“During the second quarter of 2024, we achieved a major milestone with the successful commissioning of our first LizzieSat™ (LS-1) which was launched on the SpaceX Transporter-10 Rideshare Mission in March. Following this critical phase, we began activating payloads and accomplished the primary objectives of several LS-1 missions,” said Carol Craig, CEO of Sidus Space.
Sidus Space shares climbed nearly 45% over heavy trading volume during Monday's regular session as investors anticipated the earnings release.
SIDU Price Action: According to Benzinga Pro, Sidus Space shares are down 6.82% at $3.55 after-hours Monday.
Photo: Courtesy of Sidus Space, Inc.
