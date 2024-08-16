Tilray Brands, Inc. Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Tilray Brands, Inc. TLRY closed the most recent trading day at $1.95, moving +1.56% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.61%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 1.39%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 2.34%.

The the stock of company has risen by 1.05% in the past month, lagging the Consumer Staples sector's gain of 3.21% and overreaching the S&P 500's loss of 2.88%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Tilray Brands, Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at -$0.04, signifying a 60% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $214.95 million, indicating a 21.47% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of -$0.12 per share and a revenue of $900.03 million, indicating changes of +63.64% and +14.08%, respectively, from the former year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Tilray Brands, Inc. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 4.76% upward. At present, Tilray Brands, Inc. boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Consumer Products - Staples industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 188, this industry ranks in the bottom 26% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

