Cardinal Health Gears Up For Q4 Print; Here Are The Recent Forecast Changes From Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts

Cardinal Health, Inc. CAH is set to release earnings results for its fourth quarter, before the opening bell on Aug. 14, 2024.

Analysts expect the Dublin, Ohio-based company to report quarterly earnings at $1.73 per share, up from $1.55 per share in the year-ago period. Cardinal Health is expected to report quarterly revenue of $58.64 billion for the quarter, compared to $53.45 billion a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On May 7, Cardinal Health approved an increase to its quarterly dividend from $0.5006 to $0.5056 per share.

Cardinal Health shares gained 1.9% to close at $102.58 on Tuesday.

Baird analyst Eric Coldwell maintained an Outperform rating and raised the price target from $129 to $130 on July 9. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 66%.

Argus Research analyst David Toung maintained a Buy rating and cut the price target from $120 to $115 on May 15. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 69%.

Wells Fargo analyst Stephen Baxter maintained an Underweight rating and slashed the price target from $96 to $94 on April 29. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 63%.

UBS analyst Kevin Caliendo maintained a Buy rating and increased the price target from $122 to $125 on Feb. 5. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 69%.

Mizuho analyst Ann Hynes maintained a Neutral rating and boosted the price target from $95 to $104 on Nov. 6. 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 76%.

