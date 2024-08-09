Take-Two, EchoStar And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Friday

With U.S. stock futures trading higher this morning on Friday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

Wall Street expects EchoStar Corporation SATS to report a quarterly loss at 25 cents per share on revenue of $3.98 billion before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. EchoStar shares fell 0.4% to $20.00 in after-hours trading.

to report a quarterly loss at 25 cents per share on revenue of $3.98 billion before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. EchoStar shares fell 0.4% to $20.00 in after-hours trading. Take-Two Interactive Software Inc TTWO shares gained in after-hours trading after the company reported fiscal first-quarter financial results. The company said first-quarter revenue rose 5% year-over-year to $1.34 billion. Net bookings came in at $1.22 billion, up 1% on a year-over-year basis. Take-Two shares climbed 5.3% in the after-hours trading session to $146.13.

Doximity, Inc . DOCS reported better-than-expected first-quarter financial results and issued strong FY24 revenue guidance. Doximity’s first-quarter revenue increased 17% year-over-year to $126.68 million, beating the consensus estimate of $119.92 million, according to Benzinga Pro. The company reported adjusted earnings of 28 cents per share, beating analyst estimates of 22 cents per share. Doximity shares jumped 28.5% to $32.97 in the after-hours trading session.

Photo courtesy: Take Two Interactive