Take-Two, EchoStar And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Friday

With U.S. stock futures trading higher this morning on Friday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:
- Wall Street expects EchoStar Corporation SATS to report a quarterly loss at 25 cents per share on revenue of $3.98 billion before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. EchoStar shares fell 0.4% to $20.00 in after-hours trading.
- Take-Two Interactive Software Inc TTWO shares gained in after-hours trading after the company reported fiscal first-quarter financial results. The company said first-quarter revenue rose 5% year-over-year to $1.34 billion. Net bookings came in at $1.22 billion, up 1% on a year-over-year basis. Take-Two shares climbed 5.3% in the after-hours trading session to $146.13.
- Analysts are expecting American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. AXL to post quarterly earnings at 11 cents per share on revenue of $1.58 billion. The company will release earnings before the markets open. American Axle shares gained 0.3% to $6.23 in after-hours trading.
- Doximity, Inc. DOCS reported better-than-expected first-quarter financial results and issued strong FY24 revenue guidance. Doximity’s first-quarter revenue increased 17% year-over-year to $126.68 million, beating the consensus estimate of $119.92 million, according to Benzinga Pro. The company reported adjusted earnings of 28 cents per share, beating analyst estimates of 22 cents per share. Doximity shares jumped 28.5% to $32.97 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts expect AMC Networks Inc. AMCX to post quarterly earnings at $1.52 per share on revenue of $601.34 million before the opening bell. AMC Networks shares gained 0.4% to $10.34 in after-hours trading.
